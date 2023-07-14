Kenmare & District Garden club

Towards the end of May, a group of members enjoyed a 2 day action packed visit by coach to the Burren, visiting two inspirational gardens en route. The Burren landscape was breathtaking, smothered in white blossom in the glorious may sunshine, bordered by a magical seascape. Carl Wright’s garden at Caher Bridge, Fanore, is truly exceptional and of interest to gardeners and non gardeners alike – an amazing tour de force to establish a garden in the heart of the Burren, where originally there was only extensive hazel scrub on limestone pavement, the main tool being a crowbar! His structural skill and hard work involving manoeuvring rocks to create paths and holes for planting is literally unbelievable. Worth a visit! The June meeting was held in the Gateway Kenmare. The club welcomed Paul Smyth, plantsman, author and podcaster and now the head gardener of RHSI, Bellfield, Shinrone, which was bequeathed to it by the landscape architect Angela Jupe, a close friend and mentor to him. He gave a delightful background to Angela’s progress from architect to realising her passion to become a ‘ landscape architect’, outlining her many achievements on the way, before taking on the derelict property of Bellfield (her 9th project)– the attraction? – a walled garden! This she developed from being a completely overrun garden to one filled with a profusion of plants, using her distinctive usual mismatch of plants, catmint, irises, and peonies along with architectural salvage that she had accumulated over the years and of course, her famous sea of snowdrops in February. Since her passing, the garden and house are being developed as outlined by her wishes – getting the garden back to standard and developing the outbuildings for students – the ethos being that it should always be evolving as a place of learning and beauty, connected to the local community. It is wonderful that this development is in the capable hands of the youthful Paul Smyth. The club looks forward to a trip to Bellfield in 2024.

Meetings: After the summer break, lectures in the Gateway will continue in the autumn at the usual time of 7.30 p.m. Contact Stephen Austen: 0879112876 for further information