The cast and some of the support team of ‘Holy Smoke’ by Blackwater Drama Group which recently had a very successful six night run of their latest production, the 10th original play.

This year’s play once again proved to be very popular; a comedy set in 1974 Blackwater, it centred on the closing of the local school and the fall out for the teacher’s family and the wider community, including topics like education, corporal punishment, religious vocations, romances, dancing in the Silver Slipper, farming life, wills and the fatal results of interfering with Fairy Forts.Â

Thanks were paid to all who came to see the play, excellent director Allyson Thomas, Karen O’Mahony for prompting, acting as understudy and writing the beautiful song about Blackwater sung by the talented Tracy O’Grady, who also played the fiddle, Chris Thomas and Denis O’Sullivan for Sound and Lighting, Johnny Fitzgerald for erecting the lights, Blackwater Women’s Group who managed front of house, raffle sellers, stage management, curtain pullers, car parkers, painters and to all who prepared the hall, erected the green room and created the set, sponsors of raffle prizes and to all who bought tickets. pics Mary D O’Neill