All welcome to Aoife’s walk

Molly Gallivan’s Visitor Centre and Kenmare Walking Club have organised a Night Walk on Saturday June 24th / Sunday June 25th in support of the Aoife O’Sullivan Oncology Education Fund in the Cailleach Beara Route on the Caha Mountains

https://www.sportireland.ie/…/cailleach-beara-loop…

The walk will start from Molly Gallivans Visitors Centre (V93 HY26) at 11.30pm with walkers expected to return to the centre in time to view the sunrise at the stone row at 5am.

Refreshment and entertainment, sponsored by Molly Gallivans and Pat & Tina O Sullivan, will be provided before the walk begins.

The €15 entry fee will be donated to the Aoife O Sullivan Oncology Education Fund. The fund is administered by the CUH Charity and has already assisted a number of nurses in the oncology department to further their training in the care of patients. Since its inception the fund continues to support both academic qualifications along with attendance at conferences to ensure that CUH nursing staff have access to current information about cancer care. If you wish you can use the following link to donate, please quote ‘Aoife O Sullivan Fund’

https://www.idonate.ie/swift/AOIFEOSULL