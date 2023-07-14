All welcome to beautiful parish celebration

The Annual Parish Pilgrim Walk this year will take place on Thursday June 22nd, leaving Holy Cross Church at 7pm and arriving at Poll an Aifrinn for Mass at 8pm.

Poll an Aifrinn (the Mass Hollow) is a beautiful secluded spot and in penal times the lookout men positioned themselves in the high ground above the hollow to keep watch for the soldiers. It was a perfect location for a secret Mass as there was an escape route across the Cleady river to get the priest away safely in the event of a raid. As part of our Pilgrim Walk, we celebrate the feast of St John the Baptist which falls around mid-summer.

There has been a long association with John the Baptist in our parish, the townland of Killowen takes its name from a very early church named after John the Baptist which was located there but fell into ruin in Medieval times. As part of the planned town of Kenmare in the late 18th century, the chapel of St John the Baptist was located in Shelbourne Street. Holy Cross church which was consecrated in 1864 replaced that chapel. There are three beautiful stained glass windows depicting scenes from the life of John the Baptist in Holy Cross church.

In Irish tradition, St John’s night was known as ‘bonfire night’ and celebrated mid-summer with pagan festivities which were subsequently assimilated into Christianity. At our Mass in Poll an Aifrinn this ancient tradition of the bonfire is part of our celebration. It is a memorable experience, the lush growth, the birdsong, the sound of the nearby stream, the smell of the foliage and smoke from the bonfire and the feel of the sod underfoot, nature in all her bounty and glory.

Those who worshipped here in Penal times are remembered and prayers are offered for those present.

All are welcome to this beautiful celebration.