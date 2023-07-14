Exciting Summer Festival at The Carnegie

Carnegie header

Summer in Kenmare Festival line up

14th July Opening Night Cabaret

15th July Luka Bloom Live in Concert. Luka Bloom is regarded as one of Ireland’s most respected contemporary folk artists, having produced over 20 albums since the 1970s,

21st July Avant Garde Night Experimental and Electronic Music and Visuals.

22nd July Dr Strangely Strange in Concert

28th July Afro Trad With Tim O’Shea Killarney. Afro Trad Ireland is a new and exciting folk fusion of African & Irish Rhythms and Songs

29th July Trad Night

4th Aug Maksym Lozovyi in Concert. Ukrainian Baritone

5th Aug Mary Culloty O’ Sullivan in Concert

6th Aug Summer in Kenmare Festival Closing Night Cabaret.

Tickets available online at www.carnegieartskenmare.ie