Exciting Summer Festival at The Carnegie

Carnegie header
Summer in Kenmare Festival line up
14th July Opening Night Cabaret
15th July Luka Bloom Live in Concert. Luka Bloom is regarded as one of Ireland’s most respected contemporary folk artists, having produced over 20 albums since the 1970s,
21st July Avant Garde Night Experimental and Electronic Music and Visuals.
22nd July Dr Strangely Strange in Concert
28th July Afro Trad With Tim O’Shea Killarney. Afro Trad Ireland is a new and exciting folk fusion of African & Irish Rhythms and Songs
29th July Trad Night
4th Aug Maksym Lozovyi in Concert. Ukrainian Baritone
5th Aug Mary Culloty O’ Sullivan in Concert
6th Aug Summer in Kenmare Festival Closing Night Cabaret.
Tickets available online at www.carnegieartskenmare.ie