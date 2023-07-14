Stellar soccer at Inter Kenmare

We’re hoping this fabulous June sunshine will continue on for our annual Golf Classic. This year, the event will be staged at the beautiful Ring of Kerry Golf Club on June 23rd and 24th. The Golf Classic will raise much needed funds to keep our club running and supporting our players to continue to develop and succeed. All enquiries to Denis on 087 234 4161.

Mike Gavin Financial Controller St Joseph’s Nursing Home presenting John Granville Inter Kenmare with the New Academy kit sponsored by the Nursing Home. Mike Gavin said “with both organisations promoting the health and wellbeing of their respective audiences, the partnership is a perfect fit for St Joseph’s Nursing Home. We want to wish Inter Kenmare all the best with their new Astro project and are looking forward to working with the club over the coming years.’’

Some stellar achievements from a number of underage teams this season! The extraordinary success of these teams is quite exceptional and the whole town should be proud. The hard work, commitment and drive of both players and management is to be commended.