Busy terms ends at St Johns national school

A big congratulations to all the 6th class pupils who graduated. Many thanks to teachers Ms. Healy, Mr. Morley, all the parents, grandparents and family members who attended and made it a very special occasion

A big thank you to our first Student Council in St. Johns, who did great work throughout the year. Most recently they raised €180 for the Peter McVerry Trust. They enjoyed a final year treat with Mr. Morley in Bia Bia to celebrate

Ms. Doyle and Ms. Buckley’s 1st Class had a super day today at their Teddy Bear’s Picnic in Reenagross.

The school choir were treated to ice cream for all their hard work and effort throughout the year. Some members are missing due to class outings. Well done to all.