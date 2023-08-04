Community garden is growing!

Kenmare Community Garden committee are delighted to announce that the community garden is up and running with thanks to all volunteers, groups and local businesses for their time and dedication to help bring this project together.

The project was iniatiated and supported by South Kerry Development Partnership and, to date, has had involvement from many local groups including TÚS and RSS workers, Family Resource Centre, Pobalscoil students, new Ukranian residents, Taobh Linn residents, Kenmare Tidy Towns and Kenmare Men’s Shed.

The garden is located to the rear of Taobh Linn and is an expansion of the existing polytunnel and garden which has been operated by TUS workers and Taobh Linn residents for many years; and is in the process of being transformed from scrubland to a safe, comfortable, inclusive amenity garden which can be used by all, nurtured by all, developed by all and enjoyed by all its members and visitors.

The garden is based on inclusivity, sharing. environment and integrity.

To date, drainage works have been carried out and paths have been laid, with thanks to Kenmare Plant Hire for their excellent work, a native woodland has been developed, an orchard and fruit bushes have been planted, including heritage varieties, and the vegetable patch is expanding and soil is being prepared to sow clover as ground cover.

To become a member of the garden, an application form must be filled out and a nominal amount of €10 paid. Once this has been paid, you are insured to work in the garden and will be rewarded with fruit, vegetables, plants, saved seeds and quality time outdoors in a supportive environment. Individuals and non-members are welcome to visit the garden and see the progress, and are invited to join them on Wednesdays from 5pm, the work and harvest evening (please contact them to confirm times or check facebook for updates).

If you wish to be part of this project, call into the garden to have a look or get in contact via email kenmarecommunitygarden@gmail.com