Senator Daly reports

Students from Cahir National School pictured with Senator Mark Daly, on their recent visit to Leinster House to see the Taoiseach’s questions in the Dail, watch the Seanad debate legislation, tour the building and ask loads of questions!

The Governor of Massachusetts Maura Healey addressed the Senate and it was a pleasure to welcome her mother, Tracey, and reintroduce them to some of their relatives who had travelled up from Kilgarvan to be in Leinster House for her Governors address

During the 170km Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle I joined the army of volunteers in Kenmare, organised by Tony Daly at the food stop providing water, tea, food and encouragement as they face the final leg over Molls Gap. Since the inaugural cycle in 1982 it has raised in excess of €18.3 million for 160 charity and voluntary community organisations!

At the National Day of Commemoration held In Collins Barracks to coincide with the anniversary of the Truce is the War of Independence, I wished President Michael D. Higgins all the best as he prepared to undergo surgery.

60 years ago President John F Kennedy presented the battle flag of the famous ‘Fighting Irish Brigade’ to the People of Ireland during his address to a joint sitting of our Parliament. As the Chair of The Oireachtas’s Arts Committee we worked to ensure that the flag was installed in Leinster House for the visit of his nephew Stephen and, after a 5 year restoration project, it is now beautifully restored and preserved for future generations to see and to hear of it’s amazing story.