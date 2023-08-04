Michael Healy Rae TD reports

BUS EIREANN

The new bus service which is servicing Killarney-Kenmare-Skibbereen is very important. It provides new connectivity between Kerry and West Cork all year round. The enhanced route 270 will provide 5 daily services connecting Killarney to Skibbereen all year round.

This updated service will also feature an enhanced weekly timetable with earlier departures from Kenmare to Killarney at 7am and the latest service departing Killarney at 21.40pm. I would hope that this service will be well used and will be a big boost to Kenmare, Killarney, Glenflesk, Loo Bridge, Morleys Bridge, Kilgarvan and all through into west Cork.

NEW HOUSES

I am glad that the newly completed houses in Kenmare have been allocated. Obviously at a time like this there will be people who are disappointed that they have not yet been allocated a home. I will continue to ensure that as much funding as possible can be secured for the Kenmare area for the construction of further housing developments as there is still a very large waiting list.

To the people who have been sanctioned houses I wish them well in their new homes.

KENMARE AREA PLAN

At a recent briefing with Management of Kerry County Council I raised the issue of the future of Kenmare. This work will be starting over the coming months with the formulation of a new area plan which will take in Kenmare and the broader areas surrounding it. I look forward to working closely with the Local Authority members and management to ensure the best possible plan will be put in place to allow for future growth over the next 7 years as we do need additional services and construction to allow our town to grow in an orderly fashion.

VACANT PROPERTY REFURBHISMENT GRANT

I would encourage people to avail of this grant. If anyone needs advice or an application form on this please contact my office. People can also avail of the SEAI grants for the same property, so if a person has a suitable house they could potentially receive substantial funding to help with the refurbishment.

HOUSING ADAPTATION GRANTS FOR OLDER PEOPLE & PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Kerry County Council was notified on the28/4/23 that their allocation for the payment of the housing allocation grant for private homes was over €3m. I have worked diligently in Dublin to ensure that this funding was secured as it is so important for people who need to make improvements to their homes and to take care of the needs of people who have disabilities. This was an increase on the 2022 allocation and I am glad of that fact. Again I would encourage people to contact my office if they need assistance on this matter.

KENMARE AREA OFFICE

I want to thank Kieran O’Halloran our local area Engineer and all the excellent roads staff, private contractors who are working diligently at present to deliver our roads programme for this year. There is great work being done.

BONANE ROAD

I am continuing to keep the pressure on with regard to this very important project. The contract has now been given out for tender, the works will then commence when a suitable tender has been chosen. I am obviously most anxious that the commitment will be kept to and that the work will be carried out this summer but at present that to me would look like the end of August/Sept.

HSE MEETING

This week at a HSE Oireachtas briefing held in Tralee I raised the issue of the continuation of South Doc in Kenmare. There has been changes made in parts of North Cork and I am and will continue to be fearful of any such proposals to centralise out of hour services as we desperately need our South Doc facility in Kenmare and we need it to continue into the future.

I also raised the issue of home help, we have a situation at present where a person is now allocated home help hours they actually have to wait for weeks until the service can be provided to them, e.g people who are coming home from Community Hospitals and who need assistance at home they quiet simply cannot wait. The difficulties seem to be the recruitment of additional staff to work in the service.

Another issue I raised was the whole CAMHS issue both in South and North Kerry, there seems to be an issue that certain people have been left behind and if anybody feels that they have please do not hesitate to contact me or my office.

Another important issue that I raised was the fact that people who fast for a medical procedure and are in hospital often find themselves having their procedures cancelled at the last minute. This is a horrific situation for the patient and their families who have been building up towards an operation and having the rug pulled out from them at the last minute. I raised the matter with senior HSE officials who have assured me that they will strive to ensure that this will not be the case in the future unless there is a medical reason for doing so.