Mill Cove opens window on local talent

2023 is the third year of the Kenmare Windows Exhibition, in conjunction with the Scene on the Green festival This exhibition displays the artworks in the business windows around the town. The exhibition is open to any artist and includes paintings, prints, and photographs.

Kenmare Windows is sponsored exclusively by Mill Cove Gallery.

All the artworks in the exhibition are for sale and may be purchased from Mill Cove Gallery.

Mill Cove Gallery would like to extend a big thank you to all the businesses in Kenmare who support this great event.

Mill Cove Gallery is proud to support the arts in Kenmare. This year it has sponsored the Kenmare Windows Exhibition, Poets meet Painters, the Irish Ceramic Awards, the Kenmare Guide 2023 and the Kenmare Street Map.

Mill Cove Gallery is one of the longest established galleries in Southwest Ireland, representing a small select number of Irish painters with respected national and international reputations. The Gallery is the expert in contemporary Irish Ceramics, commissioning work by the very best of emerging and established Irish Ceramic Artists.

Mill Cove Gallery 21 Main Street Kenmare 064 6640780

Artworks available on www.millcovegallery.com