Rockmount welcomes Choir

In early June, Rockmount Care Centre in Kilgarvan, was contacted by Kevin

Meaney of Carrigaline Men’s Shed, who have a very vibrant and active choir.

The choir offered to come and perform for the service users; the offer was

gladly accepted and the date for the concert was set for June 20th. The

Men’s Shed Choir arrived in large numbers and a mid-summers day of song and

laughter was had by all; they were in fine voice and were accompanied by a

few strumming guitars also.

The choir was led by musical director Elizabeth Scott- Hall who expertly

ensured that the performance flowed with precision and energy. The group

entertained service users and staff alike with all the old favourites from

many musical genres; there was group singing, harmonies and solos, all ably

accompanied by acoustic guitar. The roof nearly lifted off Rockmount as

choristers, clients and staff joined the singing; fun and laughter rang out.

Following the concert, light refreshments were served, and the group

entertained all with stories, chat and great Cork banter. A most enjoyable

day was had, with the group promising to return in December for a Christmas

concert which will be eagerly awaited by all.

pics Mary D. O’Neill