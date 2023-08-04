In early June, Rockmount Care Centre in Kilgarvan, was contacted by Kevin
Meaney of Carrigaline Men’s Shed, who have a very vibrant and active choir.
The choir offered to come and perform for the service users; the offer was
gladly accepted and the date for the concert was set for June 20th. The
Men’s Shed Choir arrived in large numbers and a mid-summers day of song and
laughter was had by all; they were in fine voice and were accompanied by a
few strumming guitars also.
The choir was led by musical director Elizabeth Scott- Hall who expertly
ensured that the performance flowed with precision and energy. The group
entertained service users and staff alike with all the old favourites from
many musical genres; there was group singing, harmonies and solos, all ably
accompanied by acoustic guitar. The roof nearly lifted off Rockmount as
choristers, clients and staff joined the singing; fun and laughter rang out.
Following the concert, light refreshments were served, and the group
entertained all with stories, chat and great Cork banter. A most enjoyable
day was had, with the group promising to return in December for a Christmas
concert which will be eagerly awaited by all.
pics Mary D. O’Neill
Rockmount welcomes Choir
