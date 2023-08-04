Aileen welcomes very special guest

Guess who strolled into the brewery Mensun Bound and Joanna.

Mensun is a British maritime archaeologist born in Stanley, Falkland Islands and author of “The Ship Beneath the Ice”. He is best know as the director of two exploration expeditions to the Weddell Sea, Antarctica. The second expedition on 5th March 2022 rediscovered the Endurance, Shackleton’s ship which was crushed in the ice and sank on 21st November 1915. The last Antarctic expedition my grandfather, Tom Crean was on. The men had to live on the ice. On 9th April 1916 they set off in the three life boats, the largest the James Caird – 22.5′. They sailed and rowed in treacherous seas, through dangerous loose ice with killer whales. Conditions were appalling, in freezing temperatures, constantly wet, hungry, suffering from seasickness and diarrahoea, every movement was painful. Hudson was in command of the “Stancomb Wills” but his mental health deteriorated and he suffered badly from frostbite so Tom Crean took over. It was the smallest and most vulnerable of the 3 boats and his task was immense to keep it afloat through a labyrinth of ice and battling the rough sea. After seven days they eventually landed on a stony strip of beach on Elephant Island, the Stancomb Wills lead the way. It was 497 days since the men had stood on land and they were the first humans ever to set foot on the island. They were reeling, trickling pebbles through their fingers and laughing in jubilation which caused their cracked lips to bleed afresh. Shackleton knew they would never be found here and decided to sail in the James Caird to South Georgia – 800 miles in the Southern Ocean. They set sail on 24th April the same day as the Easter Rising in Dublin. There were 6 men on board, 3 OF THEM WERE IRISH – Shackleton born in Athy, Tom Crean – Annascaul and Timothy McCarthy- Kinsale. It is still considered the greatest boat journey ever. Many teams have tried to replicate it and failed. They had only 3 sightings of the sun. They landed in Cave Cove on 10th May, having spent the last two days battling the elements to prevent the boat being smashed against the rocks. They had no food or water. In Cave Cove there was a cave for shelter, a waterfall and Tom climbed up the island and found an albatross nest and they had a feed of stew. They then had to cross the island. They set off in the moonlight on the 18th May, without a map, tent, sleeping bags – only a rope and a carpenters adze. Mc Nish the carpenter removed screws from the boat and put them in their boots as crampons. They had to improvise a route through glaciers and mountains ranges. When they were on top of the Trident at nightfall, they had to descend or they would die, they coiled up the rope and skeeted down the glacier in minutes, unscathed. When we were on our 2016 family expedition it took us all day to absail down with crampons on our ski boots. Unfortunately, I broke my leg on Crean Glacier. We camped out for two nights and I was manhauled for two days and had my operation in Chile 15 days later. They travelled continuously for 36 hours and finally made it to Stromness whaling station. Some children saw them and ran away in fright because of the state of them and nobody had ever crossed the interior of the island before. It took four attempts to rescue the 22 men stranded on Elephant Island and more than 3 months. They all survived.

The Endurance was discovered a 100 years to the day that Shackleton was buried in Grytviken. It was located 4 miles from where Worsley the navigator recorded it sinking and 3 kilometers deep. I remember the morning the news broke, my phone was hopping as friends and family members shared a link to view the footage of it’s discovery. It was very emotional – it looked pristine, sitting proud on the sea bed. We never thought we would see this ship again. To think that my grandfather, over 100 years previously had been aboard along with the rest of the crew and stood at the wheel. Congratulations and huge gratitude to Mensun who persevered. His book “The Ship Beneath the Ice” is well worth a read.