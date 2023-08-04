All welcome to open garden

The garden at The Water Margin, Cappanacush East, Templenoe will be open to members of the public from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the August Public Holiday.

It is 1.6 acres in size with streams and a river with waterfall and cascades, mature trees and some Oriental touches.

Supervised children welcome, regret no dogs.

Entry by donations to Simon Community for the Homeless.

Follow signs on the N70, eircode V93 RW88.