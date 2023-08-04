Busy month for young Shamrocks

The last month has been busy for the underage teams in Shamrocks. All teams continued to train and there was a great buzz around Fr Breen Park.

The U15’s have continued their busy season, playing in the East Kerry Division 1 and Division 4 Leagues. In Division 4, they played Dr. Crokes B. The team put in a great effort, but it was Dr. Cokes that were victorious. The U15 also played Legion B in Kenmare putting in another great display.

They also travelled to play Rathmore in the East Kerry Division 1 Football League. Due to some late player withdrawals Kenmare took to the field with only 14 players. All the players worked very hard, and it was a close game, but unfortunately Rathmore got a few scores in the last few minutes which secured the win for the home team. The U15 Kenmare Shamrocks Footballers played Legion A in Kenmare on a fine Sunday morning, once again putting in a great display.

The U13’s played Currow away in the East Kerry Football League. The lads worked hard, kicked great scores and came home with a great win.

The U11 squad played their last Go Game of the season away to Kilcummin; all of the teams played good football and thankfully the rain stayed away! Well done to all the players and coaches.

Well done to the U9’s who played Spa Gaa in Fr Breen Park on a lovely sunny Saturday morning. Lots of happy faces, great skills on display. Well done to all.

They also made the trip to Scartaglen for a Tuesday evening match. They played some great football. Thanks to all who travelled to support the team.



The u7 boys and girls continue to play their hurling and football blitzes.