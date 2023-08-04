Inter underage players do club proud

Our golf classic went ahead at The Ring of Kerry Golf Club, Kenmare. What a fantastic turnout and a sincere thank you to all teams, sponsors and volunteers who ensured that the day was a great success. A record number of teams turned out and great fun was had by all. Much needed funds were raised that will be going towards our imminent development at Inter Kenmare Park.

Inter Kenmare FC would like to acknowledge the achievements of some of our underage players. Ruari Daly represented Kerry in the Kennedy Cup and both Una O’Shea and Grace O’Shea represented their county in the Gaynor Cup. Making these squads and representing their county at the highest level is an amazing achievement and is testament to both the players themselves and soccer at grassroots levels that fosters such incredible talent.

Pictured are our U12 Boys and Girls teams who enjoyed significant success in their respective seasons. Well done all!