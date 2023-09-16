New driving school in Kenmare!

RSA approved local driving instructor Tara McCarthy from Kilgarvan has started ‘Kenmare School of Motoring’, a friendly, stress free approach to learning how to drive. Learn in Kenmare to start out, and finish your essential driver training with a pre-test lesson in Killarney on the test routes. An opportunity to learn in a familiar environment and a relaxed atmosphere.

You can book easily online at www.kenmareschoolofmotoring.com