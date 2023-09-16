Halloween is going to be a howl!

Things may be slowing down as Summer draws to a close but here at KMEG we are already busy making plans for the popular annual Halloween Howl event. This year the week long festival of community led family events will take place from October 27th until November 4th. Some regular contributors have already made contact about what they have planned for this year’s Howl with many favourite traditions returning and some new ones beginning.

KMEG would like to invite all community groups and clubs to get involved this year, your group can participate by providing a Halloween themed activity for this community event which can also be a fundraising opportunity for your organization. Email your suggestions to marketing@kenmare.ie and you may be included in the programme of activities. We will promote your contribution on social media on our Kenmare.ie Halloween Howl facebook and Instagram pages, and also on the popular Kenmare.ie and Kenmare News social accounts.

For anyone who is looking forward to Halloween in Kenmare this year you can support us by following Kenmare Halloween Howl on facebook and Instagram.