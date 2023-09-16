Kenmare & District Garden Club

In early September members visited Derreen gardens for lunch and a walk around the estate, a delightful way to return to the monthly meetings. The gardens were looking magnificent in the sunshine and the continued development of this historical garden was very much in evidence, the setting on the Kenmare River is hard to rival. Indoor lectures are now recommencing in the Gateway with our next meeting taking place on October 5th, a return visit by popular demand of Assumpta Bloomfield. Her talk is on Corona North of the renowned Altamont Gardens, Tullow.

In November a talk by Shirley Lanigan ‘Gardens that stay with you, Special Gardens and Special People’ will take place on the 9th. Shirley is the author of ‘The Open Gardens of Ireland’.

Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month, unless otherwise specified, at The Gateway (beyond the Centra Garage heading on the Molls Gap/Killarney road, opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds). Parking available, non-members are very welcome (small fee). Contact Stephen Austen on 087 9112876 for further information.