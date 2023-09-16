Kenmare Bay Sailing Club is nearing the end of another wonder season of sailing!

We’ve had a busy season of racing, and learning, the success of this season was due to attendance of our tenured members and their assistance to, and enthusiasm of, new members.

The Topaz Uno boats acquired in 2021 have been key to growth of the club and the ‘Try Sailing’ event in June brought us several great new sailors who are honing their new skills during our evening sails.

A special thanks to our Safety Boat operators for always keeping us safe and their attentiveness to our capsizing!

If you’ve sailed in the past and would like to reignite that passion, please come by some evening in September or next spring. We sail Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6pm (5:30pm for rigging the boats) from Star Outdoors Pier.