Lost sheep returns

An early start for the 350 athletes that took on the challenge of Middle distance National Champion 2023 at The Lost Sheep Triathlon in Kenmare on Saturday. Hosted by Cork Triathlon Club, the volunteers were out in force on the course from 5am. The mist stayed clear and over 300 athletes entered the waters of Kenmare at 6:45 am. As the morning progressed the clouds disappeared in the hills and athletes had the sun shine down for the bike ride and run route. A great atmosphere was had around the finish area with clubs coming together to celebrate their achievements! 20TH Year of the RACE , 2003 – 2023, less 20 and 21 due to Covid

Men’s race

Dave Higgins of Cork TC was first over all to exit the waters of the calm Kenmare Pier. Closely followed Ronan Costello, Michael MCCARRON, and Niall Cornyn. Leading out in the course the packs formed, on a hilly scenic route. Colm Turner took it home and crossed the finish line with a time of 04:07:56, followed by Niall Cornyn in 2nd with a finishing time of 04:09:40 and third place for Dave Higgins of Cork TC in 04:13:59.

Woman’s

Leading the swim and second overall out of the water in the woman’s race was Fiona Murphy of Tuna TC. Shauna Doellken O Shea Limerick TC , Catherine Sands Newry TC, Ellen Murphy Belpark TC and Rachel Hawker Kenmare all followed closely behind to face the hills. The battle between Shauna & Catherine mounted in the course, with the two battling along the hilly cycle and run. With 15KM to go and two minutes down, Helen Perry of Lisburn TC shifted gears and passed both woman out. Helen crossed the line and crowned NC with a finish time of 04:50:37, followed in second by Catherine sands 04:50:53 and Shauna Doellken O Shea in 3rd in 04:52:13. Right on her heels was Rachel Hawker finishing in 04:52:35 in 4th place.

Men

Colm Turner

Niall Cronyn

Dave higgins

Female

Helen Perry

Catherine Sands

Shauna Doellken O’ Shea (Ardgroom)

Rachel Hawker (Kenmare)