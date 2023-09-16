Heritage week great success

The theme for National Heritage Week this year was ‘Living Heritage’ which is defined as the practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed from one generation to the next and are still in use today.

The newly formed group ‘Kenmare Heritage’ expressed this repeatedly in the many events they hosted over the course of the week.

This included a very informative demonstration on spinning by Olive Donovan in The Heritage Centre. Olive demonstrated all day on Wednesday, delighting locals and tourists alike.

Sinead Hennessy passed on her amazing skills to some very interested students at the Kenmare Lace workshops at the Heritage Centre on Thursday and Saturday. The group was delighted to welcome a film crew from the Heritage Council to record Sinead’s class on Wednesday.

At The Kenmare Lace and Design Centre, Nora Finnegan demonstrated the making of the many Irish laces which were Traditionally made at The Poor Clare Convent in Kenmare. These included Kenmare Lace, Irish Crochet Lace, Limerick Lace, Carrickmacross Lace and Bobbin Lace.

Anne-Marie Cleary led some of her very informative walking tours around the town, passing on the rich history of our heritage town to some very interested enthusiasts on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Parish registers were on display in St Patrick’s church Bell Height. Vera Shaw and her team were on site to talk about the history of this beautiful church on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.