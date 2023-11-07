Patrick Connor Scarteen reports

Retirement as Councillor

I will not be seeking re-election to Kerry County Council in the forthcoming local election in 2024, I will however continue to work for and assist people until the end of the term next June. I wish to thank voters for putting their trust in me. This has been a big decision for me, and it has not been taken lightly. Since the last election there have been significant positive changes to my personal and professional life, and now a new chapter in my life is opening. I wish to put my family and career first. I hope those who support me are not too disappointed and understand. I was first elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2014 and again in 2019. It has been a great privilege to serve as Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District and as Mayor of Kerry. Being elected by the people of the greater Kenmare area and the entire Municipal District is an utmost honor which I will always cherish and be grateful for. As a family we have played an integral part in Kerry Politics for over 100 years including 75 years of unbroken service on Kerry County Council. I know I can be proud of my many achievements as a public representative and those of my family before me. I have worked hard and thoroughly enjoyed the last fifteen years serving the people of Kerry. I wish to sincerely thank all voters, my family, friends, supporters and the Fine Gael party throughout Kerry for their assistance, guidance, loyalty, and wonderful support throughout the years. There are many challenges, yet great opportunities to improve communities and people’s lives and I wish those who follow me all the best.

Recent Storm

Thanks to KCC outdoor staff for helping to clear roads and make them passable after the storm. Our emergency services also did great work in dealing with a number of issues.

Kenmare Local Area Plan:

The last plan for the Kenmare Area was in 2010, therefore it is very important for those with an interest in the future development of Kenmare and surrounding areas to have their say. There was a good turnout at the recent open day 27th September in the Carnegie Arts Centre.

Public Consultation has been extended and the deadline for submissions is 3rd November. The plan can be viewed at the library or online https://consulat.kerrycoco.ie

if anyone wishes to discuss any aspects, please give me a call at any time.

Monthly motions:

1. That Kerry Council please outline what extra support and remuneration has been given to retain and attract fire service personnel and what improvements will be made to the fire service in the County.

2. That Kerry Council and TII please carry out an audit of all National, Regional and Local roads and ensure adequate water clearance and drainage provisions are put in place.

Lauragh road

Motion: That this MD would please request funding for the Kenmare to Lauragh regional road.

REPLY: This section of road will be considered for inclusion in the next Department of Transport Multi-Annual Restoration Improvement Programme.

Bonane road

Motion: When will works start on the N71 Bonane road, please outline the sections and the timescales.

REPLY: The tender process for Phase 1 of the project, the 2.2 km section east of the R571 junction, is complete and a recommendation to appoint a contractor has been issued to Transport Infrastructure Ireland. It is anticipated that works will commence in early October and be completed in 2023. Detailed design and contract document preparation for the remaining 3.8 km of the project (Phase 2) is underway.

Kenmare Wastewater upgrade:

Reply from Irish Water-

The Kenmare WWTP upgrade has recently commenced on site with the construction phase expected to take approx. 2 years. Once operational, the upgraded wastewater treatment plant will ensure environmental compliance with national and EU regulations and protect water quality in the River Finnihy, and it will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development of Kenmare.