Michael O’Sullivan Black remembered

Over €14,000 was raised for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust by the O’Sullivan Black Family and the organisers of the , Barry Clifford & William Noonan when more than 400 people walked from Blackwater Tavern to Old Dromore Sportsfield where refreshments were served and a raffle took place, before returning to Blackwater Tavern. Michael and his wife Debbie, living in new York, were both battling cancer and tragically died within eight days of each other, Micheal being brought home by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to be buried in New Templenoe Cemetery where his parents are also laid to rest. pics Mary D O’Neill

The organisers Barry Clifford & William Noonan (Michael’s friends) along with the O’Sullivan Black family wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported the event and donated so generously. A special thanks to all the generous sponsors, there was a huge selection of prizes including several valuable vouchers, hampers etc. Many thanks too to all who brought home baking and sandwiches and who helped with the catering, raffle, parking & traffic management.