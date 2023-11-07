KMHA Coffee Morning raises €2,500

The KMHA Coffee Morning took place on 6th of October in the Wander Inn Kenmare. €2,500 was raised between donations & the raffle. Many thanks to everyone who supported the event, sponsored prizes & brought home baking.

All the money raised goes towards supporting clients of KMHA; supporting social events, classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day Centre Kenmare and clients in the community as requested by the local CMHN Community Mental Health Nurse including Hampers and Vouchers for clients at Christmas.