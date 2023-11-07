Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

RETIREMENT

I would like to wish my collogue and friend Patrick Connor Scarteen a very happy retirement as he has decided not to contest the next election.

HALLOWEEN HOWL

Wishing the committee the best of luck with this year’s Halloween events, I’m looking forward another great event

TOUSIST GAA

Best of luck to Tousist GAA who are running Fright night in Reennagross again this year. This was a very successful event last year

BOOK LAUNCH

Congratulations to Pat Spillane on launching his new book, I’m sure it will be well worth a read

TIDY TOWNS

Well done and a massive thank you to the Tidy Town committee in Kenmare, another gold medal which is so very deserving for the work you all put in.

NEW MACS

I am absolutely delighted to be keeping the McCarthy name over the door of the petrol station in Shelbourne street. Thanks to Donie, Theresa and their staff for helping to make the transition. This is a new venture for me and hopefully we can keep cars running and animals fed in Kenmare for a long time to come.

FUNDRAISING WALK

It was lovely to start last Sunday morning with a walk down in Blackwater to help raise funds for the Kevin Bell foundation. Well done to all involved

EFFIE NEILL

A very heartfelt congratulations to Aoife O’Neill from Ardgroom who has just launched two new singles in the country charts “Country is the best” and “The craic is always 90” Aoife had her launch down in Inniskeen and it was a fantastic night. If you haven’t heard of Aoife yet please check her out and have a listen to her songs and I promise you’ll have you foot tapping along