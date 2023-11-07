Blackwater notes

The Harvest Dinner/Dance takes place in Kenmare Bay Hotel on Saturday November with music by the Neily O’Connor Band. Doors Open 7.30pm, dinner at 8pm. Everyone Welcome. Great food and dancing guaranteed. Call Tavern 064 6682003 to book your tickets.

Blackwater Women’s Group. Membership of Blackwater Women’s Group only €5 per year. Members can avail of classes, guest speakers, social gatherings and parties. There was a big turnout for Niamh Smith the Colour & Style Consultant, who was excellent, at the October meeting. The next meeting will take place on Tuesday November 14th at 8pm followed by a Guest Speaker.

Qigong Classes(gentle exercise to music) take place in Tavern every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm with Bob Martin. All eelcome, no charge.

Adult Group Singing Sessions supported by SICAP with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan take place every Thursday from 7pm to 8pm with a view to a public performance before Christmas. New members welcome, no experience necessary.

Muintir Na Tire will host a Crime Prevention information evening in Blackwater Tavern on Tuesday November 21st at 8pm. Sgt Michael Quirke, Crime Prevention Officer, and Diarmuid Cronin of Muintir Na Tire will attend. During the meeting we will discuss our locality and encourage people to use the various Garda and Muintir initiatives like Text Alert System and Cairde App to lessen or prevent crime. Application forms for the Text Alert System are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Membership is €10.

Seniors Alert Alarm Scheme. Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes. Application forms & information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Monitoring is free for the first twelve months. Alarms can operate through a landline or a mobile phone.

There are five open access defibrillators in the area, all on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database. Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen. The Ring of Kerry Golf Course recently installed a defibrillator also and held training on CPR.

Changing Times covers the social history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare.