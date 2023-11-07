Top award for Killarney Park Hotel

The Killarney Park Hotel, has been listed in the top 10 hotels in Ireland in this year’s Condé Nast Reader’s Choice Awards, a well-respected accolade for the travel and tourism industry.

This prestigious award recognises the highest level of luxury hospitality excellence on a global scale and is a reflection of the hotels bespoke offering, the unbeatable Killarney town centre location, the team’s incredible quality of service and their passion for their industry.

Commenting on the accolade, General Manager, Marcus Treacy said: “I would like to sincerely thank our loyal guests and avid Condé Nast readers who voted for The Killarney Park once again this year. It means so much to our devoted team who are committed to providing five-star hospitality, with a warm Kerry welcome to all our guests.”

It has been an exciting few months for the much-loved five-star hotel, recently completing a thrilling new-look for its lobby and last year unveiled a stunning transformation of the hotel’s iconic restaurant, The Peregrine.

The popular Garden Bar and The Terrace are local culinary hotspots, offering convivial hospitality with extensive food and drink menus (the Whiskey Bar boasts an enviable selection of the finest whiskeys) and light entertainment each evening. The Terrace is the perfect spot for outdoor dining, overlooking the manicured gardens and complete with a heated patio to keep the evening chill at bay.

Hotel guests also have access to The Health and Fitness Centre and Spa at The Killarney Park, which provides an oasis of calm and relaxation featuring a 20m indoor swimming pool, a variety of relaxation experiences and specialist spa treatment options including world renowned brand Elemis.

For more information visit www.killarneyparkhotel.ie or call +353 64 66 35555