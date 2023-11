Kenmare shone in the recent Georgina Campbell awards when the passion and love for food and hospitality that is the mark of Maison Gourmet saw it named ‘Best casual dining bakery – wine bar of the year’, and Francis and John Brennan received the ‘Hospitality Hero award’, marking their imminent departure from the Park Hotel, and the end of a journey that began in 1986 when they took on the iconic Railway Hotel.