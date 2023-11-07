Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

October 19th 8pm

Film; Lakelands /Ireland. 2022. Rated 15

After an attack on a night out Cian, a young Gaelic footballer, struggles to comes to terms with a career-ending injury in a time when where Gaelic football is a religion and identity is defined by what you can do on the pitch.

Awards at Galway Film Fleadh, Kerry Film Festival & Glasgow Film Festival.

October 21st @ 8pm

Sean Moylan Irish Revolutionary

One man’s account of key events during the Irish War of Independence. A man who sacrificed, suffered and risked his life for his country. It is a tribute to him and to all who volunteered, many of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice, and to their families who bear it. Written and performed by Michael Patric, (An Cailín Ciúin, Smother, Frontier) in true Moylan fashion, it will be intense but funny and direct but reflective.

October 31st @ 2.30pm

Film; The Super Mario Bros

Brooklyn plumber named Mario travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess named Peach and an anthropomorphic mushroom named Toad to find Mario’s brother, Luigi, and to save the world from a ruthless fire-breathing Koopa named Bowser.

Tickets €5 per person, children under 12 years to be accompanied by adult.

November 1st @ 11am

The Animal Roadshow

As part of the Halloween Howl Festival, we are delighted to bring the Animal Roadshow to the Carnegie Arts Centre once again. This is a great opportunity for children to see a selection of creatures from reptiles, birds, creepy crawlies, mammals, and much more.

Tickets €8 or €25 for two adults and two children

November 17th @ 8pm

Jo Beth Young; Shadow Navigation Show

An internationally acclaimed musician, poet and artist, Jo Beth Young brings songs, stories and visions to navigate the shadows of human experience.

Tickets €18

