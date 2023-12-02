John is our number one!

John F. O’Sullivan, son of Nancy O’Sullivan who lives in Cleady, set up the Senior Citizens Holiday Programme in Dublin in 1986 while a member of An Garda Siochana. Since he retired John continued to volunteer his time to the scheme and a similar Holiday Programme set up with Kenmare Community Care in 1993.

The Dublin Senior Citizens Holiday Programme came to Kenmare for 25 years, whilst with help from Frances O’Sullivan, Mary Fitzgerald and Tanya, also took Kenmare people away on holiday each year.

John has now been recognised for a national award and, out of an incredible 500 entries, is in the final three to take the overall spot of Volunteer of Ireland!

We wish John all the best at the awards night which will take place on Saturday December 2nd 2023 in Limerick and, whatever the outcome, he is certainly our number one!