Well done to Pobalscoil TY and LC1 students Sophie, Sarah, LusaĆ­, Kate, Breanna, Yvonne, Julia and Oliwia who took part in the UCC Philosophical Society Muster Schools Debating Competition, debating with multiple schools from around Munster on several topics. Congratulations to the girls who will compete in round two in November, and to Kate McGann who made it through to round three as an individual speaker.