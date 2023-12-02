Ring of Beara benefits charities

A cheque for €48,000 was presented to charities and local groups on behalf of the Ring of Beara Cycle that took place in May, an event that prides itself on the contribution it makes to local charities and the positive impact it has on the local community and since its inception, the Ring of Beara Cycle has donated over €400,000. Pictured at the presentation were Martina Moore and Shane Dalton, Saint John of God Kenmare Services, Geraldine Topham, Kenmare Palliative Care, and Susan Hennessy, Kenmare Special Needs Children’s Group.