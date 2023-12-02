21 and still going strong!

Blackwater Women’s Group are celebrating their 21st anniversary this year and still going strong. Pictured at the recently held Harvest Dance in Kenmare Bay Hotel, they enjoyed a beautiful meal followed by dancing to the great Neily O’Connor Band.

Many thanks to everyone who supported the event,

those who attended and bought raffle tickets. Thanks to Kenmare Bay Hotel for the excellent meal and for sponsoring dinner for two in the dining room, to Senator Mark Daly for sponsoring a meal for two and a tour of Dail Eireann and everyone who sponsored prizes.

pics Mary D O’Neill and George O’Neill