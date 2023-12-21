Welcome to Kenmare Brian

The directors of Mayrange Hospitality are delighted to announce that Brian Loughnane has been appointed General Manager of Sheen Falls Lodge, and the Ring of Kerry Golf Club. Brian brings many years of experience working at various senior manager levels globally within Hyatt Hotels Corporation, most recently as a Regional Vice President of Operations – Americas Region. Brian is a native of Galway, and graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management.

Group GM Seamus Crotty left his post on December 1st after nine years working initially as General Manager of Sheen Falls Lodge before his Group Manager and Director appointment.