Happy anniversary!

Scoil Réalt na Mara in Tuosist recently celebrated 50 years with a mass, art display, photographic exhibition and the opportunity to see the stained glass window which was designed especially for the Anniversary, which every child helped create guided by Julieanne Galvin. In attendance were present and past pupils, teacher and school staff, including those who had been there when the school opened its door for the first time in September 1973. It was a true celebration for everyone in the Community. Síle Uí Chárthaigh, Príomh Oide, said, ‘There has been a lot of change over fifty years in the Irish Education system and in our school. I hope the spirit of friendship, respect and belonging hasn’t changed.’