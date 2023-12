Twelve students successfully passed their Black Belt Grading recently under Grand Master Micheal Mho & Master Marein. Instructor Maura O’Reilly, Maurz Taekwondo Club at Kenmare GAA Hall, is extremely proud of all twelve Students Luke Harrington, Gemma Smith, Ciara Smith, Calum Mcaldan, Sam Moroney, Alice O’Sullivan Bank, Doireann Steele Coffey, Jemma O’Sullivan, TJ Cox, Amy Arthur, Holly Arthur, Caitlin O’Sullivan