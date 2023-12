Wellness and Spa at Sheen Falls which won the prestigious Beauty Salon or Spa Team of the Year at the Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards 2023! Shauna O’Shea, Easanna Wellness & Spa Manager said, ‘It is a huge honour to be recognised and truly reflects the calibre of our team… working together to deliver high quality services and treatments, and enjoying the journey along the way.’