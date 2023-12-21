Happy Christmas from KMEG

All of us at Kenmare Marketing and Events Group are looking forward to the Christmas Season in Kenmare! Let’s come together this year to support our town and our wonderful businesses that have made a great effort to provide for everyone’s holiday needs. There is an extensive range of services, products, and gift ideas within easy reach of everyone right here in the local Community. By shopping locally, you’re not just making a purchase; you’re investing in the heart of our community. We would like to thank Prosolar for sponsoring our Christmas lights again this year, an example of true community spirit which everyone can enjoy!

It’s easier than ever to learn what is happening in town this year as our Christmas blog is your go to guide for the festive season. Scan the QR code below to learn more and access a list of Christmas activities, shopping experiences and services. Follow our Kenmare.ie social channels as well as our special Christmas in Kenmare Facebook and Instagram pages for upcoming festive events.