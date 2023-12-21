Gone in the blink of an eye

Forty years ago, in December 1983 primary education in Kenmare underwent a historical change. Pupils from the Convent Girls School and Boys National School on Shelbourne Street, moved from the old buildings which had housed them for over 120 years to two new modern purpose built facilities on Railway Road.

St Clare’s Girls National School was staffed by Sr. Assumpta (Principal) Sr.Catherine, Sr Bonaventure, Mrs Eileen Keane, Mrs Eileen O Sullivan and Ms. Therese Hassett. St Francis’s Boys National School was staffed by Master Donal Sleator (Principal),Mrs Kit McCarthy, Master Joe Coffey, Master Michael Murphy,Mrs Mary O Shea and Ms. Caitriona McCarthy. There were up to 170 pupils enrolled in each school.

These schools served the community for nearly thirty years and were replaced by St John’s National School in 2012.

The attached photo shows the infant boys and their teacher taken in December 1983 before they moved to the new school from the temporary classroom in the church lodge. No doubt many of the angelic faces will be familiar. The church lodge has recently opened as the parish office and this photograph can be seen there.