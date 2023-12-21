Bowls Club take silver

Kenmare Bowls Club won the Silver Plate at the National Indoor Bowling Championship recently, with Kenmare Dolphins representing the club in this all-Ireland game of 64 teams and 240 competitors.

Despite an early morning start and an unsuccessful first round the team managed to secure a place in the final of the Plate. Wearing SuperValu sponsored competition shirts they lost, lost, and drew in the first round of three matches. Improvement over the next six matches led them to the final, coming first in the final.

If this is retirement ‘bring it on!’ Want to join them? They play in the GAA hall Kenmare each Monday and Thursday morning from 10.30am to 1pm. They have spare bowls for you to borrow and you will be made most welcome.