Blackwater news

Blackwater Women’s Group next meeting is on Tuesday January 9th in Blackwater Tavern.

Qigong (gentle exercise to music) classes take place in Tavern every Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm with Bob Martin. All welcome, no charge.

Seniors alert alarm scheme. Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Monitoring is free for the first twelve months. Alarms can operate through a landline or a mobile phone.

There are five open access defibrillators in the area, all on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database; Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe social history book covers the social history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area. It is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare, it would make an excellent Christmas present.