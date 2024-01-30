Christmas Day Swim for KMHA Kenmare Branch 2023

The Kenmare Christmas Day Swim, in aid of Kerry Mental Health Association, Kenmare Branch was organised by Kieran O’Shea & Noreen Spillane O’Shea. It was very well attended & €1,436.85 was raised for KMHA. The money raised will support social events, classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day Centre Kenmare and clients in the community as requested by the CMHN Community Mental Health Nurse, including hampers and vouchers for clients at Christmas. Michael Randles, Rosaline O’Sullivan and Noreen O’Shea from KMHA, Kenmare Branch, attended and were delighted with the turn out.

KMHA would like to thank the O’Shea family, the swimmers and everyone who came out and supported the event so generously.