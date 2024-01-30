Crime Prevention meeting well attended

The . Diarmuid Cronin, Muintir Na Tire, and Garda Caroline Hennessy, Kenmare Garda Station, said an active Community Alert is key to local safety and spoke about crime prevention, text alert system and the Cairde app. Diarmuid Cronin brought a machine to help identify and recover stolen property. Using laser technology, it will etch your driver licence number onto items of value. All property with an existing serial number should be recorded onto either property log within the Cairde app or the Garda Property log or any other systematic method of recording details. The laser machine will be used on items without an existing serial number.

If stolen property is recovered by the Gardaí it can’t be returned to the rightful owner unless they have the serial numbers recorded. Anyone on the Text Alert group can download the Cairde App to their mobile phone and record their property in the property log. In cases of emergency the Cairde App can also alert neighbours and ambulance, fire brigade or Gardai, by pressing the red button.

Text alert application forms are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater, membership is €10.

pic Mary D O’Neill