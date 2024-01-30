Kenmare Palliative Support Committee say thank you

The Kenmare Palliative Support Committee was established in 2022, by the Topham family, with a clear aim in mind – to support those in need of and those who provide these vital services to the wider Kenmare community. This committee is a branch of Kerry Hospice Foundation at University Hospital Kerry. A service close to our hearts, we experienced the wonderful kindness, dignity and care of the staff and team following my daughter Rachel’s illness and subsequent time spent in the Hospice in Tralee and the incredible support provided by the nurses of the Home Care Team.

Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) collaborate with Elite Event Management to orchestrate the hugely successful Ring of Beara Cycle, a challenging cycling event of 110km or 140km spinning through the picturesque Beara Peninsula on the Wild Atlantic Way. The event has increased in popularity over the last number of years and marks the unofficial start of summer in Kenmare.

Each year, the Ring of Beara Cycle donates funds to several local charities, all of which are located along the cycle route. Organising volunteers to assist in this event enables us, the Kenmare Palliative Support Committee, to be one of the beneficiaries of this event. In May 2023, we were appreciative of several family members and friends who agreed to volunteer in assisting in the event. A fun-filled and enjoyable day was had without needing to pedal our way over the mountains! KMEG and Elite Event Management hosted us in the Brook Lane Hotel Kenmare in December, along with the other deserving local beneficiaries, to award us with the funds raised. This cheque amounted to €12,000, which we subsequently presented to the Kerry Hospice Foundation Service in Tralee. Mary Shanahan a representative, of the Hospice Centre in UHK, met with Geraldine and expressed her utmost gratitude to the Kenmare Palliative Support Committee and assured us that the funds would be allocated to support those in need of the Palliative Home Care Team in the Kenmare locality.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to KMEG and Oliver Kirwan of Elite Event Management for allowing the Kenmare Palliative Support Committee to continue to support the Palliative Home Care Team and their life changing work and comfort.

Finally, and most importantly, we would like to thank our family and close friends who volunteered with us last May (and in May 2022). If you would like to be involved and volunteer with us at the upcoming Ring of Beara Cycle on Saturday May 25th, please free to get in touch. Geraldine Topham, 087-2366943 / topham1@hotmail.com