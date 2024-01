We are establishing an exciting programme of events for the 2024 Arts Festival for July/August 2024 including Kenmare Windows, Poets meet Painters, Writers workshops and exhibitions – there are more than 11 art/craft venues in Kenmare with an extraordinary number of talented and creative people living in and around Kenmare – if you have any suggestions for exhibitions, events, workshops etc for this years Festival please contact us – millcovegallery@gmail.com or message me -