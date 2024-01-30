The Tuosist Community have a vision!

Their vision is to build something that will benefit the whole community and meet the needs of a growing parish. They will be developing a state-of-the-art playing pitch, along with an extension to the existing Parish Hall building. Included in the plans are new changing facilities for sports teams and patrons of the Parish Hall, a meeting room and a storage area to accommodate both the GAA equipment and that of the various groups using the hall. Around the perimeter of the complex will be a walking track. There will also be a park area and sensory garden.

A project as ambitious as this requires significant fundraising efforts and they are running a holiday draw, not just for one holiday though, but ten dream holidays to destinations all over the world, including New York, Dubai, The Maldives, Mediterranean Cruise, Monaco Grand Prix & Cruise, Orlando, Lapland, Greece, Ryder Cup 2025 and a South African Safari.

Tickets are priced at €30 for, €50 for 2 and €100 for 5, and people who purchase a bundle of five tickets will also be entered into the Tuosist Ticket draw for 2024. Tickets are available online at www.winaholiday.ie or from committee members locally.