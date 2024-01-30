Scór na bPáistí District Finals will take place towards the end of February. We had a huge array of talent at last years event and we would love to see everyone taking part again this year.
The competitions are as follows
️Solo Singing
️Figure/Céilí Dancing
️Ballad Group
️Instrumental Music
️Nuachleas/ Novelty Act
️Set Dancing
️Recitation/Scéalaíocht
️Table Quiz/Tráth na
Please contact our Scór officer John-Paul on 087-9255934 with any questions or to register your interest.
Scór na bPáistí
