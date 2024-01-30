Scór na bPáistí District Finals will take place towards the end of February. We had a huge array of talent at last years event and we would love to see everyone taking part again this year.

The competitions are as follows

️Solo Singing

️Figure/Céilí Dancing

️Ballad Group

️Instrumental Music

️Nuachleas/ Novelty Act

️Set Dancing

️Recitation/Scéalaíocht

️Table Quiz/Tráth na

Please contact our Scór officer John-Paul on 087-9255934 with any questions or to register your interest.

#scórnanóg #irishculture #irishheritage