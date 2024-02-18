Welcome to Kenmare!

Bryan Meehan, new owner of the Park Hotel Kenmare, couldn’t wait to meet his neighbours and, on Sunday January 21st the community of Kenmare was invited to the hotel for a pint, a glass of bubbles and a tune or two. Those in attendance enjoyed a tour of the rooms and spa, and delicious sandwiches and canapés, while the children enjoyed art classes, before vouchers were handed out to the guests.

A donation of €2464 was made to St. John’s National School, echoing the link between children starting primary school and Bryan’s company Forever Begin Ltd becoming part of community life in the town.