was a great night of music and dancing to The Singing Jarvey in Kenmare Bay Hotel. The committee of Patrick Doyle, Kevin O’Leary, George O’Neill, Denis McCarthy, Councillor Dan McCarthy and Michael O’Sullivan were joined by Minister Norma Foley T.D., and guest speaker, Christy Hussey.
pics Mary D O’Neill
All smiles at Kenmare Mart Social
